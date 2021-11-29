How Far Did Aggies Go Up in Women's Top 25?

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Texas A&M Aggies Soar in AP Women's Top 25 Poll

    The Aggies went 3-0 and won the Paradise Jam, leading to a big change in their national ranking
    The Texas A&M women’s basketball team moved up to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday.

    The Aggies (7-0) were No. 23 last week and spent the Thanksgiving holiday at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Aggies won the tournament.

    Texas A&M started the tournament with a 57-46 win over Pitt on Thursday. Destiny Pitts and Jordan Nixon led the Aggies with 12 points each, while Kayla Wells added 10 points. The Aggies shot less than 30 percent from the floor, as did Pitt, and withstood a double-double by Pitt’s Liatu King, who had 10 points and 19 rebounds.

    Then, in the next round, the Aggies beat South Dakota, 58-44. Wells led the way with 20 points, while Nixon scored 13 points. Pitts grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

    Finally, the Aggies beat Northwestern, 77-68. Nixon led the way with 25 points, while Pitts and Wells each had 15 points. Sahara Jones added 10 points.

    The Aggies get off the road for a bit this week, as they host Little Rock on Wednesday and then Top-25 ranked Texas on Sunday.

    The Longhorns will give the Aggies their first test against a Top 25 team this season and give coach Gary Blair one last chance to meet one of his protégés in the regular season. Texas coach Vic Schaefer was a part of Blair’s staff at both Arkansas and Texas A&M before Schaefer took the head-coaching job at Mississippi State in 2012. In addition, the pair used to square off against one another in the Southland Conference in the 1990s, when Schaefer was at Sam Houston and Blair was at Stephen F. Austin.

    The following week, the Aggies host Texas Southern on Dec. 9 and then play their first true road game of the season on Sunday, Dec. 12, when the Aggies head to TCU.

