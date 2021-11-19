No. 24 A&M Women's Basketball Tops SFA To Start Season 4-0

The Texas A&M women's basketball team (4-0) defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-1) on Thursday night at Reed Arena 82-75, as the Aggies continue on their hot streak to start the season.

The No. 24 Aggies have begun the season 4-0 after the win over the Ladyjacks, and have also bested Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Southern University, and DePaul.

On Thursday night A&M rode hot shooting from Kayla Wells, who had 24 points and has reached double-digit points in all four games this season, and Qadashah Hoppie who chipped in for 16, reaching 10 or more points for the third time in the young 2021-22 season.

Destiny Pitts and Jordan Nixon also contributed double-digit totals with 15 and 14, respectively.

The Aggies shot 47.1 percent as a team from the field, 86.7 percent from the free-throw line, and controlled the game on the boards as A&M outrebounded SFA 41-24. The bench depth showed for A&M as the Aggies' bench outscored that of SFA 38-22.

"I felt that the adjustments we made during the ball game were good, but the execution of those adjustments was very poor. If the execution is poor, then that's on me." Coach Gary Blair said after the game. "We're coming off a big win – and you've seen this in a bunch of other sports – when you start patting yourself on the back you begin to take things for granted. Give the other team credit for what they did because they never eased up. Hopefully, we've learned something before we head to the Virgin Islands."

With the win, the Aggies continue a 20-game win streak against regular-season non-conference opponents, a streak that goes back to Dec. 1, 2019.

Next, A&M will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands to participate in the 2021 Island Jam Tournament, with its first game against Pitt falling on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

