Aggies In The New USFL: Which Former A&M Players Were Selected?

Not every college football player is cut out for success in the NFL. For some, their football careers end after graduation, even though that fighting football spirit still lives within them. Others might have the talent and drive for professional football, but they've yet to be discovered or scouted by the right person to help them succeed at the next level.

Enter leagues like the XFL, USFL, and The Spring League. While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and other new XFL owners are still formulating its future, the resurrected USFL completed its unusual draft on Wednesday, and Texas A&M was well represented.

The USFL Draft was split into sections where teams were given an opportunity to select from specific position pools. So even though a player may be drafted late, he can still be a priority pick in the USFL.

Day one broke down this way:

ROUND POSITION Round 1 Quarterbacks Rounds 2-4 Edge/Defensive Ends Rounds 5-7 Offensive Tackles Rounds 8-12 Cornerbacks Round 12 Quarterbacks

OT Avery Gennesy

Gennesy was the first Aggie selected into the USFL, and the only one picked on day one. Gennesy, a two-year starter (2015-16) at offensive tackle at A&M, was taken in the sixth round to the Houston Gamblers. Gennesy went undrafted and had stints with Jacksonville, Cleveland, Denver, and Tennessee, but never saw NFL game action.

DT Daylon Mack

Mack played four seasons at defensive tackle for A&M but did not start until his senior year. He was selected in round 24, day two of the USFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Bandits. Mack was a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 of the Baltimore Ravens, then bounced around six NFL rosters before finding his way to the new league.

RB Trey Williams

Williams was also a day two pick, in round 26, selected by the New Jersey Generals. Williams played three seasons for the Aggies before going undrafted in 2015. While at A&M he rushed for 1,343 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Generals are Willams' 13th professional team.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here