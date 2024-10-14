Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Ranked No. 5 in SEC Preseason Poll
The Texas A&M Aggies seem to be getting some hype entering basketball season.
After coming in No. 13 in the preseason AP poll — the fourth-highest ranking in the SEC — they also finished near the top in the preseason SEC poll, landing at No. 5.
Interestingly enough, both polls don't seem to agree. The AP claims the Arkansas Razorbacks to be No. 16, three spots behind the Aggies, but the SEC's version has the Aggies one spot behind the Razorbacks.
The full SEC poll results are below:
1. Alabama
2. Auburn
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Texas
8. Kentucky
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. South Carolina
12. Georgia
13. Missouri
14. LSU
15. Oklahoma
16. Vanderbilt
For the second straight season, the Aggies begin the season ranked in the AP Poll and in the SEC's top five. Last season, the Aggies entered at No. 2, and finished the year at No. 7.
The AP Poll Top 25 preseason rankings had No. 13 Texas A&M as one of nine SEC teams in the preseason Top 25, joining No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 19 Texas, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.
The pressure is on, and it'll now be up to Buzz Williams and company to respond.
Texas A&M men's basketball will open up the regular season on the road against UCF on Monday, Nov. 4.