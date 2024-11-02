Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Previews South Carolina: 'Really Scary'
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is making it clear how he feels about the South Carolina Gamecocks headed into Saturday's meeting in Columbia.
Leading up to the game this week, Elko has emphasized how tough of a challenge it will be to march into Williams-Brice Stadium and get a win to remain atop the SEC.
"Our attention shifts to what is going to be an extremely challenging task this week, playing a really, really talented, really, really good South Carolina team on the road at night, so getting ready and excited for the next challenge," Elko said.
The Gamecocks defense boasts one of the best pass rushers in the country with EDGE Kyle Kennard, who leads the SEC with 8.5 sacks, which is also good for fourth-most in the country. South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart also has 4.5 sacks this season.
"Their ability to impact football games is unlike anything we've seen this year," Elko said. " ... This is a really, really talented football team."
During Wednesday's episode of The Aggie Football Hour, Elko reiterated that the Gamecocks have Texas A&M's full attention. South Carolina has had its inconsistencies this season, but when head coach Shane Beamer's group is at their best, they can contend with the SEC's elite.
"They're really, really talented on defense, and then on offense, they have a quarterback that can run all over the place," Elko said. "It's a really, really scary group."
The Aggies and Gamecocks will kick off from Columbia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
