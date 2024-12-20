Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Former Alabama WR for Visit
It's "can't stop, won't stop" for the Texas A&M Aggies in the transfer portal when it comes to addressing the wide receiver position.
However, their latest interest brings some unique versatility to the table and would go beyond just adding depth at receiver. Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Aggies will be hosting former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver and returner Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who has already made visits to Kansas and Kansas State.
Originally a four-star running back out of Geneva County (Alabama) in the 2022 recruiting class, Henderson Jr. eventually switched to receiver upon arriving in Tuscaloosa under former head coach Nick Saban. The Aggies offered him out of high school.
Per 247's rankings, he was the No. 2 running back in the class and the No. 59 player in the country.
Henderson Jr. has played in 32 career games and would bring some valuable experience to College Station. He appeared in the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff last season. Overall, he's tallied five catches for 96 yards, six kickoffs for 115 yards and nine total tackles on special teams during his career. This season was by far his best as a pass-catcher, as Henderson Jr. had at least one catch of 10 yards in four different games in 2024. This was highlighted by a 34-yard catch he had in the thrilling win over Georgia.
The Aggies could now be on the brink of making Henderson Jr. the newest addition to the offense and special teams. Texas A&M has now added multiple new players to the pass-catching corps, landing commitments from two transfer receivers in Texas Tech's Micah Hudson and Mississippi State's Mario Craver along with Auburn tight end Micah Riley. The Aggies also flipped five-star wideout Jerome Myles during the early signing period.
