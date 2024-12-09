Texas A&M Aggies Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
The mass exodus from College Station has continued with the transfer portal officially opening on Monday.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Texas A&M linebacker Martrell Harris will be entering the portal after three seasons with the team. Originally a three-star product out of The Woodlands (Houston) in the 2022 recruiting class, Harris had received offers from programs like Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and many more.
He appeared in 12 games as a freshman at A&M and finished the season with seven total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. This was a sign of good things to come, but Harris was unable to repeat that production in 2023 when he played in 10 games.
This season, Harris saw even less playing time and didn't record a defensive statistic despite appearing in games against Notre Dame and McNeese State.
Harris now joins a group of Texas A&M transfer-outs that includes offensive lineman TJ Shanahan, quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, receiver Cyrus Allen, tight end Jaden Platt and many, many more.
