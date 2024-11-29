Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniform Combo vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies have officially dropped their uniform combination for Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Texas Longhorns.
As the home team, the Aggies are unsurprisingly set to sport their maroon threads, presumably meaning that the Longhorns will wear their icy whites.
Texas A&M released a short hype video to announce the uniforms, which featured star edge rusher Nic Scourton sitting around a campfire.
Take a look:
The Aggies have lost just one game at home this season, a 23-13 defeat to then-No. 7 Notre Dame in the season opener. Texas A&M was wearing maroon that game but sported white for the losses to South Carolina and Auburn. Arguably the team's best performance of the season came during the "Black Out' game against LSU on Oct. 26, which ended in a 38-23 win for the Aggies.
As for Scourton, he was announced Wednesday afternoon as a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the best defensive IMPACT player. IMPACT is an acronym that stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, and is named after legendary USC and later San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott.
During his first season with Texas A&M, Scourton has tallied 31 total tackles (24 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. He'll be key for Texas A&M against Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is battling an ankle injury and could be vulnerable against the Aggies' talented pass rush.
No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
