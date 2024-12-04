Texas A&M Aggies LB Scooby Williams Returning For Senior Season
It's a big day for the Texas A&M Aggies, and not just due to National Signing Day.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Aggies head coach Mike Elko announced that starting linebacker Scooby Williams will return for his senior season in 2025, a huge retention for the defense.
Williams transferred to A&M from Florida last offseason, and quickly became a standout in the Aggies' defense. The Birmingham, Alabama native finished the regular season with 43 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, ranking fourth and second on the team respectively. He also recorded the first interception of his collegiate career in a win over Mississippi State on Oct. 19, nearly returning it for a touchdown as well.
In three prior seasons at Florida, Williams recorded 69 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack. Most of that production came in 2023, when he started 10 games for the Gators.
The Aggies will inevitably lose a lot of production on defense, whether it be to the NFL, transfer portal or whatever else. As such, keeping Williams around for a second season in College Station is huge for Elko and co.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns