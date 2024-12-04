All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies LB Scooby Williams Returning For Senior Season

The Texas A&M Aggies will have one of their top defenders back for 2025.

Jon Alfano

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) defends in coverage in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) defends in coverage in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's a big day for the Texas A&M Aggies, and not just due to National Signing Day.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Aggies head coach Mike Elko announced that starting linebacker Scooby Williams will return for his senior season in 2025, a huge retention for the defense.

Williams transferred to A&M from Florida last offseason, and quickly became a standout in the Aggies' defense. The Birmingham, Alabama native finished the regular season with 43 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, ranking fourth and second on the team respectively. He also recorded the first interception of his collegiate career in a win over Mississippi State on Oct. 19, nearly returning it for a touchdown as well.

In three prior seasons at Florida, Williams recorded 69 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack. Most of that production came in 2023, when he started 10 games for the Gators.

The Aggies will inevitably lose a lot of production on defense, whether it be to the NFL, transfer portal or whatever else. As such, keeping Williams around for a second season in College Station is huge for Elko and co.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: 5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman

MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top

MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/News