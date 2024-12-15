Texas A&M Aggies Set to Host Edge Rusher for Transfer Portal Visit
Another day, another potential Aggie heading Mike Elko's way.
Former Western Kentucky edge rusher Deante McCray is scheduled to make official visits to Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and Cal-Berkeley in the next week, his agent Darren Wilson told CBS Sports and 247Sports.
McCray, a redshirted sophomore out of Jacksonville, FL, held the fourth-highest grade amongst Conference USA edge rushes, according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF).
In his second year with the Hilltoppers, McCray tallied 53 total tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year, as well as three tackles for loss, including three total tackles in the season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Hilltoppers finished the regular season 8-5, which included a loss to Jacksonville State in the Conference USA Championship game.
After the season's conclusion, McCray entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 8.
McCray's best all-round individual performance most likely came during the Hilltoppers' 12-7 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, where he recorded three total tackles, including one tackle for loss, and one sack. Unfortunately, their offense could not offer the same kind of impressive performance.
With Nic Scourton heading to the big leagues next spring, Mike Elko and company could have their hands on his replacement, if the cards are played right.
