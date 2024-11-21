All Aggies

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Preview, How To Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies hit the roas to face the Auburn Tigers for their final SEC road trip of the 2024 season.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In the penultimate game of the 2024 season, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies will trek out to another hostile SEC environment, Jordan-Hare Stadium, to face Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, their final road SEC game of the year.

This is the first conference matchup for Texas A&M since they were upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks earlier this month in Columbia. Crunch time has arrived for Mike Elko's squad. Winning out is practically a must if they want to fight for a national title this year.

The Tigers on the other hand, need to win out if they even want to be eligible for a bowl game this season. They currently sit at 4-6 in Freeze's second season, 1-5 in games against SEC opponents, a step back from last year when they finished 3-5 in conference play.

Both teams are fresh off of blowout victories over the past weekend, with Auburn taking care of Louisiana-Monroe 48-16 and Texas A&M successfully defending their home turf at Kyle Field against New Mexico State, 38-3.

With just everything riding on these next two games for the Aggies, here is how to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds.

How to watch Texas A&M at Auburn

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Gametime: 6:30 p.m. CST

TV: ESPN

Radio: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Betting Odds (via ESPNBet)

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 46.5

Money Line: Texas A&M -130

