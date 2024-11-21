No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Preview, How To Watch, Betting Odds
In the penultimate game of the 2024 season, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies will trek out to another hostile SEC environment, Jordan-Hare Stadium, to face Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, their final road SEC game of the year.
This is the first conference matchup for Texas A&M since they were upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks earlier this month in Columbia. Crunch time has arrived for Mike Elko's squad. Winning out is practically a must if they want to fight for a national title this year.
The Tigers on the other hand, need to win out if they even want to be eligible for a bowl game this season. They currently sit at 4-6 in Freeze's second season, 1-5 in games against SEC opponents, a step back from last year when they finished 3-5 in conference play.
Both teams are fresh off of blowout victories over the past weekend, with Auburn taking care of Louisiana-Monroe 48-16 and Texas A&M successfully defending their home turf at Kyle Field against New Mexico State, 38-3.
With just everything riding on these next two games for the Aggies, here is how to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds.
How to watch Texas A&M at Auburn
Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
Gametime: 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN
Radio: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Betting Odds (via ESPNBet)
Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 46.5
Money Line: Texas A&M -130
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
'Electric!' Aggies Coach Mike Elko Previews Texas A&M's Road Trip to Face Auburn
'Lots of Pageantry!' Aggies' Mike Elko Says Playing Night Game at Auburn will Make Big Difference
Mike Elko Confirms Texas A&M Aggies' WR Cyrus Allen's Season is Over
Auburn Tigers Not Focused on Spoiling Texas A&M Aggies' Season