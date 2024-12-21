Texas A&M Aggies WR No Longer on Roster
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to see massive roster changes on offense as their 2024 season officially comes to an end at the Las Vegas Bowl.
Though his departure hasn't been officially announced or reported, it appears that Texas A&M receiver Moose Muhammad has played his last down as an Aggie. He is no longer listed on the team's online roster and was not included on the Vegas Bowl depth chart vs. the USC Trojans.
There have been no reports of Muhammad III entering the portal and he hasn't announced anything on social media, though he is likely out of eligibility after playing as a graduate this season.
Still, his departure before the bowl game is a bit surprising considering the playing time he could receive against the Trojans. Muhammad III isn't a major draft prospect and could end his collegiate career with a win. Texas A&M has added multiple pass-catchers from the portal as a result of losing some receivers, which could free up some reps for Muhammad III. He had just six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns this season, all career-low marks.
He also had a few questionable on-field moments this season. In the win over Missouri, he made contact with an official while jawing with another player. A flag wasn't thrown. He also threw a punch at a defender after getting his mouthpiece ripped out in the win over McNeese State.
Muhammad finishes his collegiate career with 40 appearances along with 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned 27 punts for 194 yards.
Texas A&M and USC will kick off from Vegas on Friday, Dec. 27.
