For National Recognition, Texas A&M Must Contend With Auburn

COLLEGE STATION -- Sometimes a well-rested football team can go the distance at the right time. Just ask Texas A&M's opponent this week.

No. 10 Ole Miss looked to be one of the premier offenses in the country but was playing injured entering Saturday's matchup. Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) was rested coming off their bye week.

It showed. The No. 12 Tigers dismantled and depleted Matt Corral and the Rebels offense for four quarters of action on the way to a 31-20 win. A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) has the chance to do the same this Saturday at Kyle Field.

“We know this is a big game,” A&M safety Demani Richardson said. “But we still have to (treat) it like it’s a normal week.”

The No. 13 Aggies are coming off a bye, and still, hope to ride high following a three-game win streak. Players said that practice remained the same. The intensity didn't drop. Every day was treated as a workweek.

That's good. A&M will need that against the Tigers, who still can find a way to make a deep run at the College Football Playoff as well.

"We have a lot of faith and belief in ourselves," running back Isaiah Spiller said. "It's going to be a great game. Auburn's coming in and they're winning too."

The Tigers are winning. In fact, the only two losses on the season have come against then-top 10 opponents. A trip to Happy Valley almost ended in a victory over Penn State, but a questionable play design ended that on Auburn's final drive.

The other loss — a 34-10 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Georgia — was somewhat expected. Outside those two games, Auburn continues to grow under the direction of a new staff led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.

And yes, the Aggies understand how big this game is to the program. Not just for the rankings in the SEC West, but also for the program's mantra of winning at Kyle Field.

“We haven’t beaten them at home, but you never know what’s going to happen,” Wydermyer said. “When it's Kyle Field, you never know."

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher continues to build the Aggies in the right direction. Despite two early losses, Fisher made history last month when No. 1 Alabama arrived in College Station.

With the 41-38 victory, Fisher becomes the first former assistant coach to take down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. That propelled A&M back into the Top 25 and has been a catalyst for its success in recent weeks.

Still, Fisher is 1-2 against the Tigers since arriving with the program in 2018. One record was broken this season. Why not two?

“Each year is a different year, and each thing is a different thing,” said Fisher. “Eventually those things break,"

The game will not only be a matchup of two top 15 programs, but the winner controls its destiny moving forward. Should the Aggies win, they would take sole possession of second place with four conference wins. The same would happen for Auburn, making the 2021 Iron Bowl a must-see event.

Should the Tigers win out, they would head to Atlanta as the division's representative. If A&M wins out and the Crimson Tide loses one more game, they would take the crown.

"The confidence is up there," Wydermyer said. "We know what we can do and we know what we can accomplish.

"We're staying consistent with our work ethic and trying not to get too big-headed."

A&M continues to knock on the door of being the next "it" team in the SEC. Responding from two early losses? Check. Beating Alabama at home for the first time since joining the conference? Check.

Taking down another school from the Yellowhammer State? Saturday will be telling, but the Aggies feel confident.

And confidence can be contagious.

"Confidence comes from knowing that you know," Fisher said. "As coaches, you know that you know you can get this done or as a player you know you can get this done. There's has to be a time for that."

