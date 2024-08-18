'The Best Defense!' Texas A&M CB Holds High Expectations For 2024
If there's one Texas A&M Aggie that is excited for the 2024 season, it's senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell.
Chappell filled Aggies everywhere with hope during his fall camp press conference Saturday, telling fans to expect an A&M defense like they've never seen before.
"(We're going to be) a shutdown, lockdown secondary with the best defense I can say," Chappell said. "I really think we could be the best defense in our league this year. We have a bunch of good guys."
Chappell is definitely one of those "good guys." In the 10 games he played in 2023, he racked up 21 total tackles, 13 solo and eight assisted and defended eight passes, intercepting one of them.
Chappell also expressed his confidence in his new role at nickelback (no, not the band), which is a cornerback or safety that serves as the additional defensive back in a nickel defense, which uses five DBs.
"I had played nickel a little bit during my sophomore and junior year, but this year I really decided to move to nickel because I think that it would be the best for the team," Chappell said. "I feel very comfortable. It feels like I'm more in the passing and running game, so yeah, I enjoy nickel."
The senior defender also expressed his amusement with the physicality of playing the nickel position, as Tyreek is no stranger to lowering the boom on a running back or wide receiver.
"The majority of the time, nickel is really 50/50 in the run game and pass game," Chappell said. "I believe there is more opportunity for more physicality in this position."
Like many players and coaches on the team, Chappell looks forward to the depth that the Aggies will have as they begin the season.
"Definitely looking forward to the players and the depth that we have. We have a bunch of good players that can play," Chappell said. "It's really helping everybody because we all have that competitive advantage."
We shall see how that competitive advantage plays out on the gridiron when Notre Dame comes to town on Saturday, Aug. 31.