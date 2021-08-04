Three Aggies Commits Debut In Initial 2022 SI-99 Recruiting Rankings

SI All-American released its initial SI-99 Rankings for the 2022 class on Wednesday, and a handful of Aggies made an appearance

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a hot streak on the 2022 recruiting front, currently sitting with the No. 7 overall ranking in the SI All-American recruiting rankings.

That momentum has been steady as well, with the Aggies landing a commitment from Argyle (TX) defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett, as well as 2023 offensive tackle Colton Thomasson in recent days.

That impressive 2022 class, is led by a handful of young stars in the making, three of which were named in SI All-American's initial SI-99 rankings on Wednesday.

First up on the list for the Aggies, was quarterback Conner Weigman, who checked in at the No. 32 overall spot, and the nation's No. 3 overall quarterback behind Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, and Alabama pledge, Ty Simpson.

Weigman is coming off an impressive performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles in July, in which he finished in the top-5.

Next up for the Aggies in the rankings was EDGE Malcik Sylla, who sits as the No. 51 overall player in the country and the No. 5 overall defensive end per SI's rankings.

Last but certainly not least for the Aggies is tight end Donovan Green, who ranks as the No. 69 overall player in the country, and the No. 4 tight end in the 2022 class.

Texas A&M still has plenty of room to improve, however, sitting in good position with multiple high-value targets in the rankings as well, including defensive lineman Walter Nolen (No. 2), defensive back Denver Harris (No. 6), defensive end Shemar Stewart (No. 7), wide receiver Evan Stewart (No. 12), defensive end Anthony Lucas (No.19), Kamari Wilson (No. 29), Omari Abor (No. 31), Harold Perkins (No. 37), safety Jacoby Matthews (No. 71), safety Bryce Anderson (No. 75), and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (No. 78).

