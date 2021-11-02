A Top 15 Program? Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

These aren't your mom and pop Tigers. Quit thinking that they are to say the least.

No. 12 Auburn has come to play in 2021. Bryan Harsin masterfully transitioned from coaching in the Mountain West to coming to The Plains in 2021. Then again, having a pair of coordinators known for their time in the conference helps.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo worked under Mark Richt at Georgia (2007-14) before becoming the head coach at Colorado State. Derek Mason, the Tigers' defensive coordinator, spent the last seven years at Vanderbilt commanding the Commodores.

Because of that, both sides of the football are clicking.

Quarterback Bo Nix is having a career year. The running duo of Auburn's Tank Bigsby and Jaquez Hunter is lethal. In keeping the same defensive front, Mason has the Tigers improving in coverage from a season ago under former head coach Gus Malzahn.

Is that enough for Harsin and the Tigers to compete for an SEC West title? Should they win Saturday at Kyle Field, they would need to win out and take down No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl to claim the SEC West.

And yes, the Crimson Tide are beatable. Ask the opponent you're facing this weekend how they managed to pull off the upset.

Auburn

2020 Record: 6-4 (6-4 SEC)

2021 Record: 6-2 (3-1 SEC)

Head coach: Bryan Harsin

Head coaching record: Harsin is entering his first season with Auburn. Combined with his time at Boise State and Arkansas State, he has gone 69-19 as a head coach

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-3 base

Returning starters on offense: 7

Watch the offense under Nix in 2021. It's a night and day difference between the work with Bobo and with Malzahn. Last season, the protege of his dad, Patrick, looked like a bust in the SEC.

He's improved tenfold, becoming more patient as a passer and efficient in moving the ball on the ground. Last season, Nix completed 59.5 percent of his throws. That's improved to 62.2. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry on the ground. That's now up to 4.0.

The combination of Bigsby and Hunter will be a nightmare for the Aggies' front seven if they let it. Hunter, a freshman, is averaging 7.7 yards on the ground as the secondary runner. Bigsby, the workhorse, leads the way with 666 yards and seven touchdowns on the campaign.

Projected starters on offense:

QB: Bo Nix (Jr.)*

RB: Tank Bigsby (Soph)*

RB: Jarquez Hunter (Fresh.)

WR1: Kobe Hudson (Soph.)

WR2: Shedrick Jackson (Sr.)

SLOT: Demetris Robinson (Sr.)

TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker (RS Sr.)*

LT: Austin Troxell (RS Sr.)*

LG: Brandon Council (Grad Transfer)*

OC: Nick Brahms (RS Sr)*

RG: Keiondre Jones (RS Soph.)

RT: Brodarious Hamm (RS Sr)*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on defense: 5

The Tigers remain one of the best scoring defenses in the SEC and nationally, ranking just outside the top 10 in points allowed (19.6). The secondary has vastly grown over the past two months, now allowing less than 200 yards per outing.

The biggest storyline to watch for will be seeing where Zakoby McClain lines up on the field. A thumper and sideline to sideline player, McClain needs just 33 more tackles this season to reach the goal of 100 on the campaign.

Projected defensive starters

DL: Colby Wooden (Soph.)*

NT: Tony Fair (Grad Transfer)

DL: Marcus Harris (RS Soph.)

DE: Derick Hall (Jr.)

MIKE: Owen Pappoe (Jr.)*

WILL: Zakoby McClain (Sr.)*

STAR: Chandler Wooten (RS Sr.)*

CB: Roger McCreary (Sr.)*

FS: Smoke Monday (Sr.)*

SS: Bydarrius Knighten (Grad Transfer)

CB: Nehemiah Pritchett (Jr.)

Newcomer to know

WR Demetris Robertson

Overall, wide receiver play has been disappointing with the program. That said, Robertson is a decent play who does work well across the middle of the field.

A transfer from Georgia, Robertson is coming off his two best games of the season. Last week against No. 15 Ole Miss, he averaged 18.3 yards per catch. The week prior against Arkansas, he scored a 71-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a lead entering the fourth quarter.

The isn't much flash to Robertson's game, but he's been consistent playing both inside and on the boundary.

