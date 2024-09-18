Top 2026 QB Prospect Names Texas A&M Among Final Schools
It seems that even during the season, Mike Elko is still busy rolling in recruits for his Aggie football team.
At least, this could be the case when quarterback Helaman Casuga out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah announces his collegiate commitment on Tuesday, October 8th, at 8:30 p.m. EST.
In addition to A&M, Casuga will also choose between the Arizona Wildcats, the Auburn Tigers, the BYU Cougars, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the USC Trojans, his home state Utah Utes, and the Washington Huskies.
Casuga is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2026 that stands six feet tall and is 200 pounds. He had a very productive sophomore season, throwing for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns and completed almost 65 percent of his passes. Though a natural passer, Casuga could still produce on his legs, running the ball 52 times for 279 rushing yards and a pair of rushing scores.
His freshman year in 2022 again saw his accuracy on show, completing 151 of his 214 passes for 2,330 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
Casuga was present at the Texas A&M season opener against Notre Dame, getting a first-hand experience of a game-day atmosphere in Kyle Field. Casuga was part of the fourth-largest crowd in Kyle Field's history as the Aggies came up short against the Fighting Irish.
As if Mike Elko didn't have enough talented signal callers on roster already, it seems one more could join the fray after Conner Weigman, Marcel Reed and Jaylen Henderson are out of A&M, and don't forget about A&M's top commit Husan Longstreet, who could very much give the Aggies the consistency at quarterback that they've been longing for.