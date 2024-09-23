All Aggies

TV Details Announced for Aggies' Home Test vs. Missouri Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies will kick at 11 a.m. on ABC against the Missouri Tigers, and if they play their cards right, they'll be riding a high from a second SEC victory in Arlington the week prior.

Matt Guzman

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies takes the field before the game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field.
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies takes the field before the game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
As the Texas A&M Aggies look ahead to their neutral-site matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the time is ticking down until they face the Missouri Tigers at home.

Of course, none of their focus will be on the latter matchup until their game at AT&T Stadium is concluded, but the storylines surrounding the biggest opponent since Notre Dame coming to Kyle Field will be hard to ignore.

And luckily, the TV details are finalized.

The Aggies will kick off against the Tigers at 11 a.m. for an early start, and the game will be broadcast on ABC, giving Texas A&M another chance at a primetime matchup.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season thus far, and will remain such when they fly down to Texas with a bye week to prepare. Meanwhile, the Aggies will ideally be riding a high from a second conference victory against Arkansas.

Regardless of how the game shakes out, weapons on both sides will likely make it an intriguing one, it's just matter of whether Kyle Field can get bumping for an early start to give its team an edge.

