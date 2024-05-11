'Undefeated Texas A&M Aggies vs. Undefeated Texas Longhorns?' Could It Happen Nov. 30?
The Texas A&M Aggies hope to bounce back this season after a disappointing last couple of seasons under former coach Jimbo Fisher.
With new coach Mike Elko at the helm along with his new offensive and defensive staff, expectations are high in College Station. Although many players from the "best-ever" recruiting class from 2022 have left in the transfer portal, there have also been a lot that have come the Aggies way by way of replacements.
With the new season just a few months away, DraftKings has the Aggies listed as early favorites in every game next season but one. And that's an important one.
On the SEC Podcast, Mike Bratton posed the most interesting question of the offseason when he asked, "Can you imagine a world where Texas and Texas A&M - as much as we've been hyping up this game - if they both go into that game 11-0 and it's for the right to play Georgia in the SEC Championship game?"
Co-host, Cousin Shane, retorted, "I'm not doing it, man, I'm not getting on it. They keep drawing me in, though ... The fact that you've got a new coach, a new everything, and you've got Texas A&M favored in every game except the last one, that blows my mind."
It's also interesting to note that DraftKings has the Aggies' win total for next season at 8.5 and has Texas A&M tied with Tennessee for the 14th-best odds to win the national championship at +3500.
One reason the Aggies should be optimistic about next season is the schedule. A&M will play four of the toughest opponents at home at Kyle Field, and avoid Alabama and Georgia altogether.
An undefeated Aggies facing an undefeated Longhorns to finish the regular season on Nov. 30 would be a dream for ESPN. And Aggies fans.