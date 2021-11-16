Justin Fuente Out At Virginia Tech, Mike Elko In?

The Mike Elko-Power 5 head coaching rumors aren't coming to an end anytime soon. In fact, they'll likely grow.

Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech are finished after a six-year run. Defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season while the school starts a national search to fill the position.

Fuente, went 43-31 during his time in Blacksburg. Including his four seasons at Memphis, he is 69-54 all-time as a head coach.

"We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program."

Virginia Tech could be considered a quick turnaround program in the ACC. Early possibilities include Louisiana's Billy Napier, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Liberty's Hugh Freeze and SMU's Sonny Dykes.

From a coordinator standpoint, Elko likely is one of the top candidates, and has the background Babcock could be looking for. In some ways, this might be the kind of job the A&M defensive coordinator has been waiting to open.

Fuente is an offensive-minded coach, going back to his days at TCU. The Hokies have lacked discipline on the defensive side since the retirement of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster in 2019.

Last season, the Hokies ranked 103rd national in total defense. Fuente's focus remained on the offense this year, hoping it would take pressure off the defense.

It didn't. The Hokies currently rank sixth among ACC schools in total defense (372.2 yards per game), 11th in run defense (178.5 yards per game) and fourth in scoring (21.3 points per game). Nationally, Virginia Tech ranks 62nd in total defense.

Recruiting has also been a concern in recent years. The 2018 signing class, which was ranked 24th nationally, was the highest under Fuente. The Hokies' 2020 signing class ranked 76th and last in the ACC. Virginia Tech currently ranks 20th and fourth among schools from the conference.

A hire such as Elko could be profitable on multiple levels. During his four-year run as the Aggies' defensive coordinator, Elko has helped A&M become one of the more consistent programs in producing and developing future NFL talent.

Elko is considered a top-notch recruiter, helping the Aggies improve sign classes that routinely rank in the top 10. The 2022 class is in the running to be a top three.

Currently, the Aggies rank 29th nationally in total defense, fourth nationally in scoring defense, and are top five in total, pass and scoring defense among SEC programs.

Keep in mind that Elko also has ACC ties. Prior to his stops at Notre Dame and A&M, Elko served on Dave Clawson's staff as a defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. The two also worked together at Bowling Green.

TCU also has an opening, but Elko doesn't appear to be in the mix. Comments from TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati suggest the program is looking for a proven head coach with an offensive background.

The Hokies need to improve defensively and in recruiting. Elko likely would listen to a conversation should the Babcock come knocking.

