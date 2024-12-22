All Aggies

WATCH: Texas A&M Transfer Micah Hudson Already Getting Offseason Reps In

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a big-time commitment from former Texas Tech Red Raiders receiver Micah Hudson earlier in December, and he's already begun working toward making an impact next fall.

Texas Tech’s Micah Hudson practices for the fall season, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Sports Performance Center. / Olivia Raymond/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Next season is still a ways away, but the Texas A&M Aggies' newest receiver isn’t wasting time getting ready for the fall.

Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson won’t suit up for the Aggies’ Dec. 27 bowl game against the USC Trojans after announcing his commitment a little under a week ago, but he’s already begun offseason workouts, signaling what the Maroon & White hopes will be a quick transition into Mike Elko’s system.

Hudson is set to bring a blend of speed, physicality and sharp route-running ability that should immediately bolster Texas A&M’s passing attack in 2024 behind Marcel Reed, who will be entering his second season at the helm of the squad.

At Texas Tech, Hudson showed flashes of his immense potential despite limited opportunities, logging eight catches for 123 yards across five appearances. Injuries may have slowed his trajectory in Lubbock, but Aggie fans are hoping a fresh start in College Station unlocks his full skill set.

The timing of Hudson’s arrival is crucial, as the Aggies face turnover at the receiver position with key contributors departing. That opens the door for him to make an immediate impact next season.

For now, it’s all about preparation. And for Hudson, it seems the work has already started.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

