WATCH: Texas A&M Transfer Micah Hudson Already Getting Offseason Reps In
Next season is still a ways away, but the Texas A&M Aggies' newest receiver isn’t wasting time getting ready for the fall.
Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson won’t suit up for the Aggies’ Dec. 27 bowl game against the USC Trojans after announcing his commitment a little under a week ago, but he’s already begun offseason workouts, signaling what the Maroon & White hopes will be a quick transition into Mike Elko’s system.
Hudson is set to bring a blend of speed, physicality and sharp route-running ability that should immediately bolster Texas A&M’s passing attack in 2024 behind Marcel Reed, who will be entering his second season at the helm of the squad.
At Texas Tech, Hudson showed flashes of his immense potential despite limited opportunities, logging eight catches for 123 yards across five appearances. Injuries may have slowed his trajectory in Lubbock, but Aggie fans are hoping a fresh start in College Station unlocks his full skill set.
The timing of Hudson’s arrival is crucial, as the Aggies face turnover at the receiver position with key contributors departing. That opens the door for him to make an immediate impact next season.
For now, it’s all about preparation. And for Hudson, it seems the work has already started.
Join the Community:
ou can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
Texas A&M Aggies WR No Longer on Roster
Wade Taylor IV Misses First Game of Career, Texas A&M Aggies Beat Houston Christian
Texas A&M Aggies To Receive Visit From Georgia Bulldogs Transfer
Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies