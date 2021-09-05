WATCH: Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Makes Pick-Six Look Easy Against Kent State

Leon O'Neal has woken up the defense with an interception returned for a touchdown

COLLEGE STATION -- Leon O'Neal was pissed. He had every right to be for making a strong play and nearly being thrown out of the game.

During the third quarter, the Texas A&M safety was called for a targeting call and a late hit against Kent State's Nekiem Johnson. The referees said it was a late hit and O'Neal would have to leave the game.

It's a good thing for replay since after further review, O'Neal remained in bounds with the hit. He never led with his head and instead, the Golden Flashes were forced to take a 15-yard penalty.

Good. That means fewer yards for O'Neal to run two plays later.

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum threw a play right to O'Neal in coverage for his second interception of the evening. Led by a plethora of Aggie defenders, O'Neal drove his way 85 yards in the opposite direction for a touchdown, giving A&M a 20-3 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Prior to the pick-six, O'Neal had four total tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception just before halftime.

Call it a comeback, call it karma, call it whatever you wish. O'Neal's interception became a difference-maker for the Aggies, thus swinging the momentum in favor of the 12th Man.

“I have to wake up myself before I can wake up the world,” O’Neal said last week about playing on Saturday. “It's been working really good."

You could say he's woken up and then some.

