Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas A&M Vs Missouri

Texas A&M heads to Columbia to take on an up and coming Missouri team looking to take a step forward in 2021

Midway through the season, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia and face the Missouri Tigers, and second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies will face a Tigers squad that boasts a dangerous offensive attack.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Missouri with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Tigers' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M heads to Columbia to take on the Tigers at Faurot Field.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas A&M heads to Columbia, coming off their first loss of the season to the Alabama Crimson Tide. In past seasons, facing Alabama meant certain trouble for anyway heading into the next game on their schedule.

That will likely ring true here as well. The difference is, the Aggies are a vastly superior football team to Texas A&M. And while it will be a tough day for Jimbo Fisher's team, the new wrecking crew defense will be the key here for the Aggies.

Texas A&M 30, Missouri 17

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

This isn’t a knock against the Aggies, because they still have an opportunity to break out big. That said, look back at the week after Alabama in the history of the game.

In the seven games they’ve won, six have been by seven points or fewer. Playing the Crimson Tide is exhausting, and it’ll still be in 2021.

The Tigers are close with Eli Drinkwitz leading the way, but not close enough defensively. A low scoring affair, but A&M gets the win.

Texas A&M 20, Missouri 16

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

After a 5-5 2020 season, second-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz will be trying to make Missouri relevant again, so the SEC should watch out for a motivated Tigers team.

Mizzou is a squad that is experienced and familiar with the culture Drinkwitz is trying to establish, which might make this a more competitive matchup than most expect. Look for a close first-half before the Aggies pull away late in the game.



Texas A&M 35, Missouri 20