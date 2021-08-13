Way-Too-Early Predictions: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

The AllAggies Staff give their score predictions for the first game of November

This is a brand new Auburn team, but the expectations on The Plains never change. Bryan Harsin isn't getting a year to rebuild, the Tigers are looking to win now.

Keep in mind that Auburn returns all five starting offensive linemen. They also added Derrick Mason from Vanderbilt as their new defensive coordinator. Bo Nix or not, the Tigers have a backfield that can run the ball, led by star freshman Tank Bigsby.

Naturally, the Aggies are prepared for this. It's why they were a top 10 run defense in 2020 and are returning three of the four starters. Oh, and the one guy they're replacing? His backup saw significant reps in 2020.

Is this a game Jimbo Fisher should be worried over or not?

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M welcomes Auburn to Kyle Field to kick off November.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Auburn will head to College Station with some talented playmakers at their disposal, including running back Tank Bigsby, and quarterback Bo Nix. The problem for the Tigers is, Texas A&M is returning nine starters to a defense that will be one of the best in college football.

If the Aggie quarterback (presumably Haynes King) is on point and doesn't make mistakes, A&M should cruise here.

Texas A&M 37, Auburn 17

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Bo Nix, T.J. Finely, heck, even throw freshman Dematrius Davis into the conversation; none of that matters when facing Texas A&M. This is a defense that held the Tigers to 340 yards on the afternoon and only allowed a 40% conversion rate on third down.

The thing to watch for will be how the wide receivers look. Last season, A&M relied on Jalen Wydermyer in the red zone to pick up a pair of touchdowns. This season, they need another to step up in the passing game. Demond Demas? Chase Lane? How about a young gun like Moose Muhammad?

Last season, the Aggies pulled away with 17 points in the fourth quarter to win by 11. Maybe they score earlier, but the final score remains the same.

Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

If you want competitive SEC football, look no further than Aggies vs Tigers. Since A&M joined the SEC, this has been a tight series, with each team trading victories. If the A&M beats Auburn it will be a step in the right direction towards a playoff appearance, and there’s no reason to believe this game will be anything but a dogfight.

Auburn still has Bo Nix, but they catch the Tigers with a first-year head coach in Bryan Harsin. With several staffing changes, this could be a learning year for Auburn and A&M should have the advantage.

The Aggies should win by at least two touchdowns.

Texas A&M 38, Auburn 21

