Texas A&M Aggies Star Earns SEC Weekly Honors
Freshman KK Dement out of Selma, California has been awarded her first Southeastern Conference award: SEC Player of the Week. Dement had a dominant performance this past weekend for the Aggies against Georgia with six hits, two home runs, ten RBIs, and a .600 batting average.
Dement has been phenomenal all season, starting in 38 of 39 games at second base, batting a .308 with eight home runs on the season. Dement has struggled a bit in SEC play, batting a .179, but she seemed to flip a switch this past weekend versus Georgia.
The freshman came up big on Saturday against then-No. 16 Georgia, putting the Aggies ahead from a monster grand slam to left center. "I've been struggling," Dement said postgame. "...It's just trusting the process and understanding that it's a game, and it'll come when its time."
In the second game of the doubleheader, Dement and the Aggies came back from a 4-0 deficit allowing the Aggies to win the series with a 12-5 score. Dement kept the bat off her shoulder in this game as well, hitting a solo home run and recording three RBIs.
This marks Dement's first SEC honor as well as the teams fifth this season.