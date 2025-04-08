All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Star Earns SEC Weekly Honors

Freshman second baseman KK Dement is awarded her first SEC honor after an outstanding performance against Georgia.

Olivia Sims

KK Dement before the game against George Washington on February 28.
KK Dement before the game against George Washington on February 28. / 12th Man Photos

Freshman KK Dement out of Selma, California has been awarded her first Southeastern Conference award: SEC Player of the Week. Dement had a dominant performance this past weekend for the Aggies against Georgia with six hits, two home runs, ten RBIs, and a .600 batting average.

Dement has been phenomenal all season, starting in 38 of 39 games at second base, batting a .308 with eight home runs on the season. Dement has struggled a bit in SEC play, batting a .179, but she seemed to flip a switch this past weekend versus Georgia.

The freshman came up big on Saturday against then-No. 16 Georgia, putting the Aggies ahead from a monster grand slam to left center. "I've been struggling," Dement said postgame. "...It's just trusting the process and understanding that it's a game, and it'll come when its time."

In the second game of the doubleheader, Dement and the Aggies came back from a 4-0 deficit allowing the Aggies to win the series with a 12-5 score. Dement kept the bat off her shoulder in this game as well, hitting a solo home run and recording three RBIs.

This marks Dement's first SEC honor as well as the teams fifth this season.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Other Sports