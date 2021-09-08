September 8, 2021
LISTEN: Getting To Know The Enemy: Colorado Buffaloes, A&M Week 2 Preview

A&M travels to Denver to play a Colorado team that can only be called mediocre on both sides of the ball, yet they could be a challenge for the Aggies – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
Last season, no team in the Pac-12 had lower expectations than the Colorado Buffaloes, and they still ended up as maybe the biggest surprise in the conference.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

Led by head coach Karl Dorrell who was hired in late Feb. 2020, the Buffs faced all the same COVID challenges as all other teams last year. Still, in a COVID-shortened season, Colorado was still in contention for the Pac-12 South title until the last game of the season found themselves in the national rankings at one point, and played in a bowl game for only the second time since 2007. Dorrell was rewarded with Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors.

While Dorell and the Buffaloes had a good 2020, there is still plenty of work to be done. There’s a ton of talent, but just as many question marks, including but not limited to roster depth.

Colorado has won more than five games in a season just once in the last 13, and it won’t get any easier in 2021. Let’s take a look at the Buffaloes’ strengths and weaknesses as they face off against the Aggies on Saturday in Denver, Colorado.

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support!

