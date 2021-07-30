Aggies Offense: Comparing 2020 and 2021

Texas A&M appears to be on knocking on the door to join college football’s elite. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Texas A&M is not short on big-play threats on the offensive side of the ball, and coming off an Orange Bowl Championship, the Aggies looks to improve on a successful 2020.

The investment in head coach Jimbo Fisher paid huge dividends in 2020, as the Aggies barely missed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Looking at the offensive side of the ball for 2021, the Aggies can boast maybe the SEC’s best running back in Isaiah Spiller. He rushed for 1,036 yards in 2020 in just 10 games. He’ll be sharing carries with Devon Achane, last season’s Orange Bowl MVP.

The receiving corps remains intact from 2020, including junior Ainias Smith, who led the Aggies in touchdowns and receiving yards while also playing some running back. Also returning is Jalen Wydermyer, maybe the country’s best overall tight end.

Perhaps the obvious question surrounding the Aggies offense is at quarterback. Who will replace 3+ year starter Kellen Mond? Haynes King has tremendous speed while Zach Calzada has an absolute rifle of an arm.

Also concerning is the offensive line, which lost four starters from 2020. Kenyon Green shifts from tackle to guard and Tennessee transfer Jahmir Johnson looks to earn the starting spot at tackle on the other side. Let's discuss!

