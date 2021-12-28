Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Locked On Aggies: How Does Texas A&M Replace The Production Of Isaiah Spiller?

    On today's episode, let's look at several options for the Aggies' backfield
    Author:

    Isaiah Spiller glided his way into Texas A&M's record book during his three seasons in College Station. It's time for the next chapter of his life, one many Aggies look forward to each offseason. 

    Spiller officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this month. A second-team All-SEC selection, the junior ran for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 179 carries this season. He averaged 5.6 yards per play and tallied another 189 yards through the air as a receiving option. 

    The attention now turns to A&M's backfield in the post-Spiller era. The easy option for Jimbo Fisher would be to promote secondary runner Devon Achane to the full first-team offense, double his reps, and hopeful production. 

    Achane, a speed threat thanks to his success on the track, led the SEC in average yards at 7.1 a carry. Despite finishing with nearly 50 fewer carries than Spiller, the sophomore runner tallied 910 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. 

    Achane also tacked on 261 yards in the passing game, third-most among all A&M players. 

    In limited roles, both Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson Jr. saw their opportunities to carve out playing time next fall. Daniels, a native of Miami, Fla., finished third on the team in rushing yards (180) and scored his first career touchdown in the home finale against Prairie View A&M. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17198002
    Play
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: How Does Texas A&M Replace The Production Of Isaiah Spiller?

    On today's episode, let's look at several options for the Aggies' backfield

    50 seconds ago
    Rueben Owens
    Play
    Recruiting

    Who Are The Top Aggies Targets For In 2023 Recruiting Class?

    The Aggies are looking to build on a generational 2022 class, and keep momentum going with the 2023 class

    1 hour ago
    10809889
    Play
    Basketball

    Aggies Crush Crusaders 102-52

    With just one game to play before their SEC schedule begins, the Aggies seem primed for tougher competition

    17 hours ago

    Johnson, a local name from Cypress, was built for more third down situations late in games. He averaged 3.6 yards per run on 21 attempts. 

    Fisher won't be limited to a bell cow runner like he was in 2019. Achane's speed provides value on any down. Johnson's strength fills the need in the trenches and Daniels can work both on the edge and up the middle. 

    Who thought should be the "lead" back against Sam Houston in Week 1? 

    In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the pros and cons of each player starting. 

    Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_17198002
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: How Does Texas A&M Replace The Production Of Isaiah Spiller?

    50 seconds ago
    Rueben Owens
    Recruiting

    Who Are The Top Aggies Targets For In 2023 Recruiting Class?

    1 hour ago
    10809889
    Basketball

    Aggies Crush Crusaders 102-52

    17 hours ago
    rawImage
    Football

    Battle In College Station? Early Look At Texas A&M's QB Options

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_15808041
    Basketball

    Aggie Women Remain in AP Top 25 as SEC Play Approaches

    Dec 27, 2021
    0126385-ogrw-1280x720
    Basketball

    Making Gary Blair's Case For Naismith Hall of Fame

    Dec 27, 2021
    GettyImages-1355170931
    Basketball

    Aggies Riding Holiday Momentum With Dallas Christian Up Next

    Dec 27, 2021
    FCV4IDuXIAcHCjU
    Recruiting

    Texas A&M Lands Commitment From Talented 2023 In-State DL

    Dec 26, 2021