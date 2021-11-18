Locked On Aggies: Would Mike Elko Leave For Virginia Tech?

Mike Elko and head coaching trade rumors only go hand-in-hand at this point in the season. However, this rumor could be fact in the long run.

After six seasons at Virginia Tech, Justin Fuente is out after going 43-31 record. Defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season while the school starts a national search to find its next head coach.

"To the many incredible young men that I had the privilege to coach, so many of you have made a lasting impact on our family," Fuente said in a statement. "I can't thank you enough for your dedication and your commitment to doing your very best, whether that was on the field, in the classroom or in your personal lives."

Early odds have Louisiana's Billy Napier and Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell as top candidates. SMU's Sonny Dykes and Wake Forest's Dave Clawson are also considered to be on the short list.

Elko, currently in his fourth season as Texas A&M defensive coordinator, is another name to watch for if Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock is targeting a defensive-minded coordinator.

Perhaps a better question would be if Elko would accept the position. After all, it's not as if he's turned down opportunities to interview for Power Five jobs before.

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why Elko could be a perfect fit for the Hokies and who else should be in the running.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here