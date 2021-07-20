Sports Illustrated home
Locked On Aggies: Which Underrated Aggies Are Set For A Big Year On Offense?

On today's episode, we look at the six Aggies who could be in for a treat as key role players in 2021
The term "underrated" might be often overused. In most cases, people think of superstar athletes that aren't compared to their counterparts based on name or likeness. 

In reality, an underrated player is likely one that contributes in a way that goes unnoticed. Perhaps they make one or two key plays on the afternoon, but it's their catch, run or tackle that saves the game. 

Texas A&M might have a few of those players for the 2021 season. 

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 record and have a chance to make noise in the SEC. No matter the quarterback, it'll be up to the offensive line and wide receivers to carry Haynes King or Zach Calzada to glory. Only then will A&M be in the running for a contender. 

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher A Top Five Head Coach?

Naturally, fans of the 12th Man will know names like Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane, Ainias Smith, Jalen Wydermyer and Kenyon Green. Last season proved they are the face of the Aggie offense. 

They might not be the only ones to contribute right away. There are another six names who could find their roles, although small, to be pivotal in the quest to bring A&M to Atlanta for the first time since joining the conference. 

READ MORE: Does Texas A&M Boast A Top-10 Defense? 'Experts' Say Yes

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Monday's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down which six Aggies could be in for a role with the team as an "underrated" gem.

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M Football: 'Running Back U' or 'Defensive Back U?'

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

