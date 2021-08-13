LISTEN: Three Aggies Who Are Ridiculously Underrated In 2021

Texas A&M remains a team to watch in 2021 despite losing three-quarters of their offensive line. Can someone step up in 2021? – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Texas A&M is likely considered to be the second-best team in the SEC West, second only to Alabama, at least until the two teams meet in week six at Kyle Field.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

The Aggies are still strong on the defensive side of the ball, returning nine of 11 starters. But the offensive line lost three of four starters, returning only Kenyon Green. While Green can carry his own, possibly being the best offensive lineman in the country, he’ll need some help protecting A&M’s young quarterbacks.

LISTEN: What The USA Today Coaches Poll Got Right And Wrong

A&M also needs a little help in the secondary, and help is there. We’ll discuss a possible player who can improve on a good season in 2020 to make a great 2021.

The Aggies have a wealth of talent at wide receiver and tight end, but is there a player who stepped up last season that can contribute with even a greater role in 2021? Let’s discuss!

READ MORE: Aggies Receive High Praise In USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

Today we’ll discuss three players who might offer some of that surprise production, and how they’ll help.

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here