Aggies Podcast: What The USA Today Coaches Poll Got Right And Wrong

The USA Today Coaches preseason poll is as meaningless as a spring football game, but it creates a few talking points. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

The USA Today Preseason College Football Coaches Poll was released this week, and as always, some are obsessed with it, some are mad at it, and some are happy with it.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

READ MORE: Jalen Wydermyer Talks Knives, TD Dances, QBs, and the Aggies' 2021 Offense

Like just about all other preseason polls for any other sport, preseason college football polls are totally meaningless. They have no bearing on anything other than being a talking point for fans whose teams are involved either positively or negatively.

In the case of the SEC, six teams are represented, and for the most part, represented well. The Aggies show up at No. 6, which would be hard to argue against. Although I’m sure fans of Notre Dame would argue that their team deserves a higher placement than that of Texas A&M.

READ MORE: Aggies Receive High Praise In USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

But it would be hard for Aggies fans to argue that A&M should be any higher when we see the teams placed ahead of their school in Aggieland.

While some teams were given too much credit, there are other teams that were simply flat-out disrespected.

Who is too high on the list and who is too low? Who is left off and who’s there that shouldn’t be? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support, and Gig ‘Em Aggies!