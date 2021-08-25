Fisher Names Aggies Starting QB

For the first time in a long time, the Aggies had a bona fide quarterback battle. That battle has now been decided. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Sophomore Zach Calzada and redshirt freshman Haynes King are “both very capable of leading this team,” Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media at A&M media day.

READ MORE: The Aggies Have Their QB1 - Can He Bring Them To Glory?

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

“Zach is an NFL talent,” said Fisher, “and Haynes is an NFL talent.” Fisher seemed pretty non-committal about naming a quarterback and about hinting at which one might have the edge, hyping both up equally all spring.

But on Wednesday, Fisher confirmed on ESPN Radio that Haynes was the guy.

Both are similar in size, with Calzada measuring at 6-4, 210-pounds, and King at 6-3, 200-pounds. But it seems the deciding factor was King’s mobility.

In the one time we’ll hear from offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey all season, he said, “Zach is probably going to be a lot better in the pocket for his game,” Dickey said, “while Haynes is going to be a guy who can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest, probably a little more scared, with his ability to make plays with his feet.”

LISTEN: Are There 'Trap Games' On The Aggies Schedule?

Both are Fisher recruits, and both may have a future in CFB and the NFL. But for now, one gets the start against Kent State on September 4. And his name is Haynes King.

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here