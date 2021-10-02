Locked On Aggies: Can the Aggies Beat The Bulldogs At Home?

On today's episode, can the Aggies regain their confidence against Mississippi State?

Is Texas A&M in a must-win situation Saturday? It depends on the situation.

For the No. 15 Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation, the stars would have align in their favor. They also must continue to win from here on out.

An early season loss to now No. 8 Arkansas in Arlington put A&M's back against the wall for now. The pressure could ease with a win over Mississippi State at home.

Mike Leach returns to Kyle Field with the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1 SEC) for the first time since 2009. All-time he's 7-4 against A&M and has won three of his last last five trips to College Station as the former head coach at Texas Tech.

Mississippi State's offense continues to grow under the direction of the air raid attack. Quarterback Will Rogers ranks third nationally in passing yards (1,454), fourth in completion percentage (75.1 percent) and eighth in touchdowns (11).

Overall, the Bulldogs also rank sixth in country in passing yards, averaging roughly 364.0 per outing.

The biggest question could come down to A&M's offensive line. With the return of Layden Robinson, who plays right tackle? Will Kenyon Green return to the spot, or could the Aggies look to keep him inside and try someone new for stability?

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher understands the pressure that comes now moving ahead. One year after just missing the CFP, hope is dwindling before the midseason arrives. Can the Aggies find their spark before No. 1 Alabama arrives next Saturday?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down everything the Aggies must do to secure a victory over the Bulldogs and jumpstart their seasons once more.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here