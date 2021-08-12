Locked On Aggies: Is Texas A&M In The Running For "RBU"?

This episode breaks down why Texas A&M should be in the "running back university" conversation.

The term "position university" has become a staple around college football. Looking at the landscape these days: "QBU" is Oklahoma, while Clemson is "WRU."

Every year it feels like there's a new "DBU" coming into the mix. During the 2000s, it was Miami and LSU battling it out for the top spot. Now, Florida and Ohio State are trying to make the case for providing the NFL with the best defensive backs.

What if instead of looking back, we look at the nowt? Would Texas A&M be in the running for one of those spots?

Defensive line has normally been the Aggies strong suit. This season, however, A&M could be in line to be the next running back university or "RBU" for short.

READ MORE: Jalen Wydermyer Talks Knives, TD Dances, QBs, and the Aggies’ 2021 Offense

Texas A&M is returning leading rusher Isaiah Spiller, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last fall. The Aggies also feature speedster Devon Achane as the new full-time No. 2. Ainias Smith is a do-it-all weapon who should see some carries, and Deondre Jackson might be a starter in the SEC on a different team.

Keep in mind the Aggies also added LJ Johnson, the top rusher in the state of Texas for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Coming out of Cy-Fair, Johnson is a perfect blend of size and speed for a freshman. He's great between the tackles, and the 208-pound runner also has open-field speed that is hard to beat.

With all this on the table, are the Aggies "RBU" for just the 2021 campaign?

READ MORE: Aggies Receive High Praise In USA Today Coaches Poll

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why A&M has made the case to be the top rushing school in the country entering the new season.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

