Locked On Aggies: Is There Any Hope For Texas A&M In 2021?

On today's episode, is there any reason to believe in Texas A&M this season?

Where did it all go wrong for Texas A&M? Perhaps a better question is, when did it go wrong instead?

Entering the season, the Aggies (3-2, 0-2 SEC) had hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance. The national spotlight believed they could under the direction of Jimbo Fisher entering his fourth season.

A 9-1 2020 season was capped off with an Orange Bowl victory. The stars seemed to align for an Oct. 9 showdown with Alabama in Kyle Field, this time to decide who would take control of the SEC West.

That week has arrived, and the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) remain college football's standard. A&M, which began the year ranked No. 7, no longer is a top 25 program following a two-game skid.

A loss on Saturday would mark the first time the Aggies have gone 0-3 to begin conference play since joining the SEC in 2012.

“It’s all about how you respond to adversity,” A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer said Monday. “It shows you and your character and your team’s chemistry, how you respond to it.”

All the blame can't be put on backup quarterback Zach Calzada, who has been the starting position since Week 3 following a leg injury to Haynes King. Keep in mind that King threw three interceptions against Kent State on the way to a 41-10 win.

Would he be any better for the team right now?

A&M also replaced four starters on its offensive line. So far, the results have been underwhelming at best. Saturday's 26-22 loss to Mississippi State might have been the most consistent performance, but that won't hold up against Alabama.

Defensively, the Aggies are coming off their worst outing of the season. MSU's Will Rogers torched the secondary with 408 passing yards and three touchdowns on the way to an upset. A&M also will be without veteran cornerbacks Brian George and Myles Jones for the remainder of the season due to injuries.

Is there any hope left for a positive season in College Station this fall?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down what could work to keep A&M's season alive.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

