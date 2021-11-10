Locked On Aggies: Should Texas A&M Be In The College Football Playoff Top 10?

Texas A&M was projected to be a top 10 team in 2021. They're on the cusp of that goal once more.

The Aggies moved from No. 14 to No. 11 in the second installment of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday evening. A&M (7-2, 3-2 SEC) looked the part of a top team in the SEC following its 20-3 win over Auburn at home.

A&M's quest to make the College Football Playoff has been on the mind of the players and fans for over a year. Last season, the Aggies finished No. 5 in the CFP poll, trailing the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame in the rankings with a 9-1 record.

Should A&M win out, it would be the best record in Jimbo Fisher era to date. Based on how the season continues to look inside the Big 10 and Big 12, a constant string of wins would likely propel the Aggies back into the top 10 with ease.

Once there, it'll be about other teams helping A&M represent the SEC West in Atlanta for the SEC Championship come December. Alabama, who currently ranks No. 2 in the CFP poll, needs to lose to either Arkansas or Auburn to give A&M the advantage in the division.

Even with two losses, A&M continues to play high-end football. A win over the No. 1 team in the country and a top 15 opponent looks as if it's enough to propel the Aggies up into the top 10 as the only two-loss team in the country.

Yes, A&M very well could finish in the top 10 by the season's end, but do they belong there now?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why coming in at No. 11 is actually a positive for Texas A&M as of Wednesday

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

