Locked On Aggies: Should Texas A&M Be Mad At Their No. 6 Coaches Poll Ranking?

On this episode, we break down the recent Coaches' Poll ranking entering the 2021 season
Texas A&M will begin the 2021 season with enormous expectations, thanks in large part to a group of super-seniors deciding to return to College Station to chase a national championship.

A&M returns 15 total staters, including nine on the defensive side of the ball, in what is expected to be one of the top defensive units in all of college football next season. Offensively, so long as Haynes King and Zach Calzada look the part, the unit should reach new heights. 

READ MORE: Texas A&M And USA Legend Athing Mu Returns Home To Warm Welcome

Last season, the Aggies finished No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings, their highest finish since 1939. Entering this season, that should be enough to have them top five in every poll across the country, right?  

Wrong. According to the initial Coaches Poll on USA Today, A&M will begin the season ranked No. 6, behind the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia, respectively. 

READ MORE: Texas A&M Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

Is this some Aggies across the country should be upset with prior to September? Did the Coaches Poll get someone wrong inside the top 10? 

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why A&M being ranked No. 6 might actually be a blessing in disguise for the start of the season. 

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

CONTINUE READING: Around The SEC: Texas A&M Is Just Getting Started Under Jimbo Fisher

