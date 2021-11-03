Locked On Aggies: Was Texas A&M Unfairly Ranked In College Football Playoff Poll?

So, is there a chance to for Texas A&M to make the College Football Playoffs? Let's look at the rankings.

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) come in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings at No. 14 following their three-game winning streak. One spot above them is Auburn, who comes to Kyle Field for a 2:30 p.m, showdown Saturday.

Should the Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) find a way to win, they would retain sole possession of second place in the SEC West. The same would happen with A&M, but chaos still must endure before thinking of Atlanta and a trip to the SEC Championship.

The Aggies must also travel to Oxford to take on No. 16 Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 SEC), who is set to face Liberty this weekend. A game against LSU in Baton Rouge will always be tricky, but should A&M win out they'd be 10-2 with likely three to four quality wins over ranked opponents.

Alabama, who came in the rankings at No. 2, still must lose a second game for A&M to win the SEC West. From there, the Aggies would need to either win or take No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC) down to the wire to impress the College Football Playoff committee in their strength of schedule.

Then, and only then, would A&M stand a chance to be one of the final four teams in the fighting for a national title in January. Even if all doesn't occur, a 10-2 finish and second place in the SEC West likely cements the Aggies as a lock to make a New Year's Six Bowl.

Based on early losses to now unranked Arkansas and No. 17 Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC), should Aggie fans be excited, upset, or perhaps both at their initial rankings in the CFB Playoff poll?

