    • November 3, 2021
    Locked On Aggies: Was Texas A&M Unfairly Ranked In College Football Playoff Poll?

    On today's episode, were the Aggies misjudged off the initial playoff rankings?
    So, is there a chance to for Texas A&M to make the College Football Playoffs? Let's look at the rankings. 

    The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) come in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings at No. 14 following their three-game winning streak. One spot above them is Auburn, who comes to Kyle Field for a 2:30 p.m, showdown Saturday. 

    Should the Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) find a way to win, they would retain sole possession of second place in the SEC West. The same would happen with A&M, but chaos still must endure before thinking of Atlanta and a trip to the SEC Championship. 

    The Aggies must also travel to Oxford to take on No. 16 Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 SEC), who is set to face Liberty this weekend. A game against LSU in Baton Rouge will always be tricky, but should A&M win out they'd be 10-2 with likely three to four quality wins over ranked opponents. 

    Alabama, who came in the rankings at No. 2, still must lose a second game for A&M to win the SEC West. From there, the Aggies would need to either win or take No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC) down to the wire to impress the College Football Playoff committee in their strength of schedule. 

    Then, and only then, would A&M stand a chance to be one of the final four teams in the fighting for a national title in January. Even if all doesn't occur, a 10-2 finish and second place in the SEC West likely cements the Aggies as a lock to make a New Year's Six Bowl. 

    Based on early losses to now unranked Arkansas and No. 17 Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC), should Aggie fans be excited, upset, or perhaps both at their initial rankings in the CFB Playoff poll? 

    In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson explains why A&M still controls its own destiny in making it down to the final four. 

    Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

