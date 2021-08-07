Locked On Aggies: What Are The Biggest Storylines To Follow During Aggie Camp

On this episode, we break down the five biggest storylines to follow during Texas A&M camp

Think this is a big year for the Aggies? You'd be right.

Texas A&M is right off a 9-1 season and the highest ranking in the AP polls since 1939. Jimbo Fisher enters Year 4 fresh off an Orange Bowl victory and a top-five finish in near every ranking.

Still not sure if this is a big year for A&M?

The Aggies are projected to finish No. 2 in the SEC West and No. 3 in the SEC altogether. This puts them on the outside looking in once more when the SEC Championship rolls around in December.

READ MORE: SEC Adds Sooners and Longhorns With Unanimous Vote

More importantly, it likely knocks them out of a College Football Playoff conversation since the league remains at only four programs.

Anything can change the narrative, including fall camp. This is the time where the depth chart is finalized, players begin to show where their flaws are and coaches begin to see the glaring issues that could derail a chance for a title.

READ MORE: Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the five biggest storylines all A&M fans should know before the start of camp.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!