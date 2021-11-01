Locked On Aggies: Would Mike Elko Leave For TCU?

Gary Patterson is TCU football. Strike that. He was TCU football.

For the first time in 20 years, the Horned Frogs will be in line for a head coach. Patterson and the school both mutually agreed to part ways following a 3-5 start to the 2021 season.

“The story of Gary Patterson and the rise in the fortunes of the TCU football program over the last 20 years is clearly one of the most remarkable in the history of college football,” athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a release. “We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community. Under his leadership, TCU has become a nationally recognized brand name in football and in collegiate athletics."

Patterson is a staple of Texas and college football. He holds a 181-79 record, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory behind the play of QB Andy Dalton.

Over the past four years, things soured in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs did not finished ranked inside the AP or College Football Playoff top 25 polls, and did not win more than seven games in a season, finishing 21-22 overall during that span.

Now, Donati will make the call on who should be taking over. Will Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko be on the short list of names?

According to multiple reports, Elko is expected to be one of several coordinators to be in the running for the job. Top names like SMU's Sonny Dykes, UTSA's Jeff Traylor, and Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente take priority, but Elko's resume also speaks volumes.

Since arriving in College Station, Elko has become one of the marquee names in the sport. His defense finished top 10 last season overall and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in scoring (16.8 points per game).

If that isn't enough, Elko knows the DFW area quite well due to recruiting. The Horned Frogs are in need of culture change, not an entire rebuild, either. Should TCU believe in the long-term similar to Patterson, Elko should be a hot name on the rise.

The bigger question is, would Elko take the job should he be offered?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson explains why Elko should be in the running for the TCU position and what would make him say no to the job as a whole.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

