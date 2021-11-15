Locked On Aggies: What Else Does Texas A&M Have To Play For In 2021?

COLLEGE STATION -- Too little too late for Texas A&M. At least the season is not entirely lost.

For the No. 11 Aggies (7-3, 4-3 SEC), enjoy that number another 24 hours. By the time the next College Football Playoff rankings come out, they likely will be either sitting at No. 15 or lower.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, likely moves up into the spot that A&M currently holds. They've earned following a 29-19 win over the Aggies at home Saturday night. All it takes is one win a season to make a difference.

That's the case for the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) as they remain in the race for a SEC West title under Lane Kiffin.

A&M was erratic for most of four quarters behind the inconsistent play of quarterback Zach Calzada. The defense allowed over 400 yards of offense by halftime, but still remained in the game down by just 15.

Calzada's two late interceptions were costly, both leading to scores and sealing the win for the Rebels. Running back Devon Achane tallied over 100 yards of offense and two touchdowns, but Isaiah Spiller recorded just 41, his lowest total since Week 2 against Colorado.

“Self-inflicted wounds,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said postgame. “We need to (learn to) finish.”

Barring a wild finish to the SEC season, the Aggies likely aren't headed to Atlanta come December. Still, a 10-win season isn't off the table. A&M must win at home against Prairie View A&M and on the road against LSU.

Should they do that, plus win the bowl game, it'll be the most wins under Fisher since his arrival in 2018. And yes, making a New Year's Six bowl game is still on the table for the Aggies.

One thing must happen first, however. A&M fans might not enjoy that outcome.

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down what went wrong for the Aggies in Oxford, but what could still happen to help A&M end the year on a positive note.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

