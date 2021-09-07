What Went Right and What Went Wrong For The Aggies In Week 1

The Aggies made sure the first game of 2021 was just as stressful as possible – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

In a game that saw them favored by roughly 30-points, the Texas A&M Aggies couldn’t seem to separate themselves from the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

In the first full-capacity game since 2019, Kyle Field was rocking. It was rocking red, white, and blue instead of the traditional maroon and white to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

While the team did eventually separate themselves and cover that 30-point spread, it took a while. There were some things that went right on Saturday night and a few things that went wrong for A&M football. Some players did show up to play from the get-go, including Devon Achane, Leon O’Neal Jr, and Isaiah Spiller.

Haynes King got his first-ever collegiate start, but it looked shaky at times, the Aggies’ defense definitely showed up, and against the No. 1 offense from the previous season, and regardless of what we saw on television, the A&M offense has some work to do.

