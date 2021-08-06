Why Aggies Fans Should Be Optimistic in 2021

The Aggies didn’t make the CFP in 2020, and that’s still shocking to this day. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Many people believe that head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Football did enough in 2020 to show that they belonged in the college football playoff over a team like Notre Dame.

A&M has had a very consistent offseason, even with a quarterback competition and a questionable offensive line, Fisher has kept the Aggies steadily heading in the right direction.

Last season, the Aggies defeated No. 4 Florida and won their last six regular season games by double digit points. But that was just good enough for a No. 5 ranking at the end of the regular season, which left them outside the playoff bracket.

A&M then mopped the Orange Bowl turf with the Tarheels of North Carolina to finish the season at 9-1. Now, expectations for Fisher and the Aggies are higher than ever to taste some playoff success in 2021.

Why should A&M football fans be optimistic for a playoff run in 2021? Let’s discuss!

