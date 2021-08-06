Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruitingPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Podcast: Why Aggies Fans Should Be Optimistic in 2021

The Aggies didn’t make the CFP in 2020, and that’s still shocking to this day. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
Author:

Many people believe that head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Football did enough in 2020 to show that they belonged in the college football playoff over a team like Notre Dame.

A&M has had a very consistent offseason, even with a quarterback competition and a questionable offensive line,  Fisher has kept the Aggies steadily heading in the right direction.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

Last season, the Aggies defeated No. 4 Florida and won their last six regular season games by double digit points. But that was just good enough for a No. 5 ranking at the end of the regular season, which left them outside the playoff bracket.

READ MORE: Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

A&M then mopped the Orange Bowl turf with the Tarheels of North Carolina to finish the season at 9-1. Now, expectations for Fisher and the Aggies are higher than ever to taste some playoff success in 2021.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_13733294
Play
Podcast

Why Aggies Fans Should Be Optimistic in 2021

The Aggies didn’t make the CFP in 2020, and that’s still shocking to this day

tony mitchell
Play
Football

2023 Top CB Prospect That The Aggies Should Make A Priority

Back in June, Texas A&M hosted one of the country's best prospects.

isaiah spiller
Play
Football

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Isaiah Spiller and a hand full of Aggies football stars continue to garner national preseason attention

Why should A&M football fans be optimistic for a playoff run in 2021? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

READ MORE: South Carolina Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support, and Gig ‘Em Aggies!

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

USATSI_13733294
Podcast

Why Aggies Fans Should Be Optimistic in 2021

tony mitchell
Football

2023 Top CB Prospect That The Aggies Should Make A Priority

isaiah spiller
Football

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Tyler Rose Award Watch List

E732i7WX0AM3FMM
Recruiting

Aggies Target and Top Safety Prospect Bryce Anderson Announces College Commitment

NFL
News

Locked On Aggies: Does Texas A&M Have The Best QB Battle In The Country?

GettyImages-2698586
Football

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Aggies?

ryan tannehill
Football

Madden 22: Top Texas A&M Football Players Ratings

E4A1RkrVEAkQ9-O
Recruiting

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: 2023 CB Tony Mitchell Announces Top-10 Finalists