Aggie Commit Named To SI All-American's Watch List For Top 10 Edge Defenders

The 2021 college football season gets a little closer each day, and players continue to be evaluated every step of the way. SI All-American has named top prospects at each position for the college football class of 2022.

This begins with the 'Watch List' selections, also known as SI All American candidates.

The edge rusher projections were recently announced by SIAA. The evaluation process looks for "modern pass rushers with versatility." Prospects who are able to "pursue the passer from a stand-up or traditional sense, typically with another element of responsibility beyond setting the edge."

Numbers 11-20 were released on Thursday, ahead of this top-10 reveal.

Malick Sylla, the 6-6, 230-pound Katy, Texas, product verbally committed to Texas A&M in January, and comes in at No. 5 on this list.

SIAA comments on his size, speed, and overall tools:

"Sylla has all the tools defensive line coaches look for in their evaluations. Size, speed, and motor are all there. Sylla is slippery in between the tackles and has the length and speed necessary to compete against any tackle in the country out on the edge. Athletic as any in this class despite his height. He fires out low and does a good job of changing the rhythm of his get-off. He has a huge frame (and a huge target) for offensive linemen to grab ahold of, but he still is able to slip and slide in between blockers in both his junior and sophomore film. Those intricacies are what separates him from the rest of the class. Will be a force in the trenches, especially once he fills in his frame with more muscle."

Time will tell if Sylla will live up to his potential in Aggieland. But for now, the ceiling seems pretty high.

