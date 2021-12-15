All Aggies' Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class

Texas A&M Early Signing Day: All Aggies Final Class Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.
Through the last two months, the Aggies have had one of the most dominant recruiting cycles in school history, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold three commitments from members of the SI-99 rankings.
Texas A&M is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including three of the nation's top defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, and Jihaad Campbell.
Not to mention the Aggies are circling a handful of elite transfer market targets as well, such as Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, and LSU quarterback, Max Johnson.
So who will end up an Aggie by the time the Early signing period closes?
All Aggies' managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan gives its predictions below:
* = SI 99 Member
Uncommitted Targets
DB Denver Harris*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Shemar Stewart* (February)
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Anthony Lucas*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Omari Abor*
Prediction: Ohio State
DL Marvin Jones Jr.*
Prediction: Alabama
DL Jihaad Campbell
Prediction: Alabama
DL Enai White*
Prediction: Texas A&M
LB Harold Perkins* (February)
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL Kam Dewberry*
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL Kiyaunta Goodwin*
Prediction: Kentucky
DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)
Prediction: LSU
RB Trevonte Citizen
Prediction: LSU
TE Jake Johnson
Prediction: LSU
Committed Targets
QB Conner Weigman*
Prediction: Texas A&M
RB Le'Veon Moss
Prediction: Texas A&M
WR Evan Stewart*
Prediction: Texas A&M
WR Noah Thomas
Prediction: Texas A&M
WR Chris Marshall*
Prediction: Texas A&M
TE Donovan Green*
Prediction: Texas A&M
TE Theodore Melin Ohrstrom
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL Mark Nabou
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL PJ Williams
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL Hunter Erb
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Malick Sylla*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Walter Nolen*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DL Jadon Scarlett
Prediction: Texas A&M
LB Ish Harris
Prediction: Texas A&M
LB Martrell Harris
Prediction: Texas A&M
CB Bobby Taylor
Prediction: Texas A&M
CB Deyon Bouie
Prediction: Texas A&M
DB Bryce Anderson*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DB Jared Kerr
Prediction: Texas A&M
K Ethan Moczulski
Prediction: Texas A&M
Total Commits: 27
