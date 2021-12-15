All Aggies' Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Texas A&M Early Signing Day: All Aggies Final Class Predictions
    Publish date:

    Texas A&M has been dominant on the recruiting trail in recent weeks and will look to close strong on Wednesday
    Author:

    The Texas A&M Aggies will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

    Through the last two months, the Aggies have had one of the most dominant recruiting cycles in school history, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold three commitments from members of the SI-99 rankings.

    Texas A&M is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including three of the nation's top defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, and Jihaad Campbell.

    Not to mention the Aggies are circling a handful of elite transfer market targets as well, such as Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, and LSU quarterback, Max Johnson.

    So who will end up an Aggie by the time the Early signing period closes?

    All Aggies' managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan gives its predictions below:

    * = SI 99 Member

    Uncommitted Targets

    DB Denver Harris*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Shemar Stewart* (February)

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Anthony Lucas*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Omari Abor*

    Prediction: Ohio State

    DL Marvin Jones Jr.*

    Prediction: Alabama

    DL Jihaad Campbell

    Prediction: Alabama

    DL Enai White*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    LB Harold Perkins* (February)

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL Kam Dewberry*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL Kiyaunta Goodwin*

    Prediction: Kentucky

    DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

    Prediction: LSU

    RB Trevonte Citizen

    Prediction: LSU

    TE Jake Johnson 

    Prediction: LSU

    Committed Targets

    QB Conner Weigman*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    RB Le'Veon Moss

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    WR Evan Stewart*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    WR Noah Thomas

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    WR Chris Marshall* 

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    TE Donovan Green*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    TE Theodore Melin Ohrstrom

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL Mark Nabou

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL PJ Williams

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL Hunter Erb

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Malick Sylla*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Walter Nolen*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DL Jadon Scarlett

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    LB Ish Harris

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    LB Martrell Harris

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    CB Bobby Taylor

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    CB Deyon Bouie

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DB Bryce Anderson* 

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DB Jared Kerr

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    K Ethan Moczulski

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    Total Commits: 27

