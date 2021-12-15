All Aggies' Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class

The Texas A&M Aggies will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

Through the last two months, the Aggies have had one of the most dominant recruiting cycles in school history, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold three commitments from members of the SI-99 rankings.

Texas A&M is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including three of the nation's top defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, and Jihaad Campbell.

Not to mention the Aggies are circling a handful of elite transfer market targets as well, such as Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, and LSU quarterback, Max Johnson.

So who will end up an Aggie by the time the Early signing period closes?

All Aggies' managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan gives its predictions below:

* = SI 99 Member

Uncommitted Targets

DB Denver Harris*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Shemar Stewart* (February)

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Anthony Lucas*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Omari Abor*

Prediction: Ohio State

DL Marvin Jones Jr.*

Prediction: Alabama

DL Jihaad Campbell

Prediction: Alabama

DL Enai White*

Prediction: Texas A&M

LB Harold Perkins* (February)

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL Kam Dewberry*

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin*

Prediction: Kentucky

DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

Prediction: LSU

RB Trevonte Citizen

Prediction: LSU

TE Jake Johnson

Prediction: LSU

Committed Targets

QB Conner Weigman*

Prediction: Texas A&M

RB Le'Veon Moss

Prediction: Texas A&M

WR Evan Stewart*

Prediction: Texas A&M

WR Noah Thomas

Prediction: Texas A&M

WR Chris Marshall*

Prediction: Texas A&M

TE Donovan Green*

Prediction: Texas A&M

TE Theodore Melin Ohrstrom

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL Mark Nabou

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL PJ Williams

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL Hunter Erb

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Malick Sylla*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Walter Nolen*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DL Jadon Scarlett

Prediction: Texas A&M

LB Ish Harris

Prediction: Texas A&M

LB Martrell Harris

Prediction: Texas A&M

CB Bobby Taylor

Prediction: Texas A&M

CB Deyon Bouie

Prediction: Texas A&M

DB Bryce Anderson*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DB Jared Kerr

Prediction: Texas A&M

K Ethan Moczulski

Prediction: Texas A&M

Total Commits: 27

