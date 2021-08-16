Aggies Land Commitment From Talented In State Point Guard

On Sunday evening, the Texas A&M men's basketball program added a talented commitment to their 2022 class when Port Arthur (TX) point guard Amaree Abram pledged to the program.

Abram is the first Aggie Commitment of the 2022 class out of high school, while Mississippi State wing transfer Jaylen Johnson was added by Buzz Williams earlier in the month.

Abram got his first offer from Texas A&M and assistant coach Steve Roccaforte at the end of May, immediately shooting the Aggies to the top of his list.

“It means a lot, Texas A&M is one of the top schools on my list and it's an honor,” Abram told 247Sports after receiving his initial offer. “He's been recruiting since he was at ECU and he's from where I'm from growing up in Texas. So, we have a little relationship.”

Alongside the Aggies, Abram also held offers from Texas Tech, Wichita State, Texas State, Sam Houston, Louisiana Tech, Georgia State, North Texas, Rice and many more.

However, the opportunity to play in the SEC, as well as the proximity to his home in Port Arthur, was simply too much to pass up on for the 6-foot-3 190-pound guard.

“I like how they're in the SEC,” Abram said to 247 sports. “They're in a tough conference and it's not too far from home, it's in College Station that's what I like most about it.”

