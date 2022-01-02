Elite LB Harold Perkins Makes College Decision

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Elite LB Harold Perkins Commits To Aggies Over LSU, Texas

    The Aggies added to their elite defensive class on Sunday afternoon
    The Texas A&M Aggies have been red hot on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, emerging with the No. 1 ranked class in the nation after a dominant Early Signing Period.

    On Sunday, that momentum continued, when elite Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins committed to the Aggies at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando

    Perkins picked the Aggies over Texas and LSU. 

    Rated as the No. 37 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American, Perkins is one of the most exciting and coveted players in the 2022 class.

    Perkins will not sign until February, meaning the Aggies will have to continue to fend off Texas and LSU for another few weeks.

    A natural fit in the Aggies' defensive scheme, Perkins will likely immediately compete for significant playing time next season

    In the past two seasons with Cypress Park on defense, Perkins has accumulated 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in just 20 games.

    A dynamic athlete, Perkins also amassed 983 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 carries (10.2 YPC) in just 10 games in his junior season at running back

    Here is what SI All-American's John Garcia had to say about Perkins:

    Few linebacker tapes are as fun as Perkins's. The Texan lines up at running back and off the ball on defense, where his vision, overall athleticism and play-making instincts can take over. As a linebacker, he is comfortable down hill, works well in the wash and explodes through contact. Perkins attacks the football under control with true pop, with seemingly the speed to keep up with wide receivers to boot. He'll need to fill out his frame to combat a collegiate running game, but the space skill is right there among the best at the position..

