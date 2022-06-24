Skip to main content

Aggies Land Visit From Elite Florida WR Tyler Williams

The Aggies are getting a visit from one of the top wideouts in the country

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to add more weapons on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at wide receiver, where 2022's Evan Stewart will need a running mate from the 2023 class. 

And on Friday, the Aggies got one step closer to achieving that goal, with one of their top targets at the position announcing an official visit to College Station.

Williams currently holds a plethora of impressive offers to his name, including Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

The current top contenders for Williams include the Aggies, Georgia, Clemson, and South Carolina, with the wideout now having taken an official visit to the latter three.

Williams began his high school career at Winterhaven (FL) High School, where he started at quarterback and threw for 784 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions. He also ran for 237 yards and five touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 1.36.18 PM
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Land Visit From Elite Florida WR Tyler Williams

The Aggies are getting a visit from one of the top wideouts in the country

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
Tony Mitchell
Play
Football

Aggies In Final Group For Top 2023 CB | Aggies Recruiting Tracker

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff2 hours ago
screen-shot-2022-05-13-at-44910-pm
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Land Visit From Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad

Texas A&M continues its search for a 2023 QB

By Matt Galatzan18 hours ago

Williams then transferred to Lakeland (FL) and proceeded to explode onto the scene after transitioning to wide receiver, catching 21 passes for 616 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season at the position. 

A two-sport start in basketball and football, Williams will be a serious candidate to be a member of the soon-to-be-released 2023 SI99 rankings. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 1.36.18 PM
Recruiting

Aggies Land Visit From Elite Florida WR Tyler Williams

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
Tony Mitchell
Football

Aggies In Final Group For Top 2023 CB | Aggies Recruiting Tracker

By AllAggies Staff2 hours ago
screen-shot-2022-05-13-at-44910-pm
Recruiting

Aggies Land Visit From Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad

By Matt Galatzan18 hours ago
GettyImages-1347359713-1
Football

Miami Hurricanes Defensive Players to Watch: Week 3 vs. Aggies

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
USATSI_17058928
Football

Miami Hurricanes Offensive Players to Watch in Week 3 vs Texas A&M

By Matt GalatzanJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18577520
Baseball

Texas A&M's Historic Run Ends Short in College World Series Loss to Oklahoma

By Cole ThompsonJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18552491
Baseball

Game Log: Dream Aggies Season Ends in 5-1 Loss to Oklahoma

By AllAggies StaffJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18566257
Baseball

College World Series: Texas A&M Seeks Sooners Redemption

By Cole ThompsonJun 22, 2022