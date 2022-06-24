Aggies Land Visit From Elite Florida WR Tyler Williams

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to add more weapons on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at wide receiver, where 2022's Evan Stewart will need a running mate from the 2023 class.

And on Friday, the Aggies got one step closer to achieving that goal, with one of their top targets at the position announcing an official visit to College Station.

Williams currently holds a plethora of impressive offers to his name, including Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

The current top contenders for Williams include the Aggies, Georgia, Clemson, and South Carolina, with the wideout now having taken an official visit to the latter three.

Williams began his high school career at Winterhaven (FL) High School, where he started at quarterback and threw for 784 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions. He also ran for 237 yards and five touchdowns.

Williams then transferred to Lakeland (FL) and proceeded to explode onto the scene after transitioning to wide receiver, catching 21 passes for 616 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season at the position.

A two-sport start in basketball and football, Williams will be a serious candidate to be a member of the soon-to-be-released 2023 SI99 rankings.

