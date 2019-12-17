AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Aggies Officially Land 4-Star Linebacker

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M will try to finish the year off with another top 10 recruiting class. That should be a no brainer with the addition of a new top 100 recruit. 

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle officially declared to play for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Both Illinois and Missouri were named finalists by him in a hype video sent out via Twitter Monday morning. 

Listed by ESPN's Top 300 list as the 10th-ranked outside linebacker, Doyle seemed destined to play his college ball in the SEC. Other schools that sent him offers included Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss. 

Originally committed to his hometown Tigers, Doyle said in a recent interview it was Jimbo Fisher's leadership that ultimately led to his decision to commitment to College Station for the long haul. 

“Just his leadership, how he puts guys in the league and him being a genuine coach, and how he cares about his players and how he can change the whole environment and give people hope," Doyle said in an interview with 24/7 Sports.

According to the recent updates, A&M now comes in as the 10th-ranked class on ESPN, fourth-highest among SEC schools. On 24/7 Sports, the Aggies currently rank 5th with one five-star player and 11 four-star recruits. 

This past season, Doyle led Lutheran North's defense to a state championship, under the direction of Carl Reed. The senior expected to sign on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A&M Expected to Land Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Cole Thompson

Akinola Ogunbiyi will be coming to Aggieland.

REPORT: RB Jashaun Corbin to Enter Transfer Portal

Cole Thompson

Perhaps the duo could be over before it begins.

A&M's Mann Named to AP All-American Team

Cole Thompson

The Aggies punter continues to shine

Recap: Miller Leads Charge Back over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Cole Thompson

The freshman helped beat the Islanders

Miller Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Cole Thompson

Emanuel Miller had a pretty good weekend.

Locked on Aggies: Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Cole Thompson

Which Aggies could be leaving for the NFL Draft?

The Texas Bowl: It's Still a Great Bowl Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's not big, doesn't mean it won't be exciting

Baylor Live Mascot Treated at Texas A&M Medical Center

Cole Thompson

The Bears' mascot recently visited College Station

A&M TE Cameron Horry to Enter Transfer Portal

Cole Thompson

Another tight end leaves the program.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: A Blast From the Big 12 Past

Cole Thompson

The two schools will reunite in Houston on December 27.