Aggies Officially Land 4-Star Linebacker

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will try to finish the year off with another top 10 recruiting class. That should be a no brainer with the addition of a new top 100 recruit.

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle officially declared to play for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A & M. Both Illinois and Missouri were named finalists by him in a hype video sent out via Twitter Monday morning.

Listed by ESPN's Top 300 list as the 10th-ranked outside linebacker, Doyle seemed destined to play his college ball in the SEC. Other schools that sent him offers included Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Originally committed to his hometown Tigers, Doyle said in a recent interview it was Jimbo Fisher's leadership that ultimately led to his decision to commitment to College Station for the long haul.

“Just his leadership, how he puts guys in the league and him being a genuine coach, and how he cares about his players and how he can change the whole environment and give people hope," Doyle said in an interview with 24/7 Sports.

According to the recent updates, A & M now comes in as the 10th-ranked class on ESPN, fourth-highest among SEC schools. On 24/7 Sports, the Aggies currently rank 5th with one five-star player and 11 four-star recruits.

This past season, Doyle led Lutheran North's defense to a state championship, under the direction of Carl Reed. The senior expected to sign on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period.